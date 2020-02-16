Green Mountain levy passing comfortably

Green Mountain School District’s programs and operations levy was passing easily Tuesday night.

The levy was passing by 66.03 percent. The district estimates the tax rate for the replacement levy will be $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value over three years.

“Well, I’m actually kind of ecstatic at the results,” Superintendent Tyson Vogeler said. “That’s just incredible.”

The levy requires a simple majority to pass. Revenue for the levy makes up slightly less than 20 percent of operating funds for the single-school K-8 district.

In November, residents approved a separate, five-year capital levy, allowing the district to collect $1.25 million. Levy dollars go toward staff, supplies, technology and professional development opportunities.

Vogeler thanked voters for giving another nod.

“It’s just truly heartwarming that we continue to get that kind of support,” Vogeler said.