Johnson, Walters lead Battle Ground races

In the pair of Battle Ground City Council races on the primary ballot, two-term City Councilor Philip Johnson and political newcomer Shauna Walters were the frontrunners in their respective races.

In the race for the Position 7 seat, Johnson — who was first elected in 2011 and served as mayor in 2016 and 2017 — emerged from the primary ahead of his challengers with 46.15 percent of the initial count of 2,011 votes. Behind Johnson was newcomer Josh VanGelder with 33.81 percent of the vote. Katrina Negrov trailed with 20.04 percent.

“I did OK and lived another day,” said Johnson. “I’m not moaning; don’t misunderstand me.”

If the results hold, VanGelder, who works as a landscape crew lead, will face off against Johnson in the general election. Johnson said he’d keep talking about fire, water, streets and other issues facing Battle Ground in the general election. VanGelder said he hopes to attract voters from Negrov while boosting turnout in the general election.

“I’m definitely excited,” said VanGelder. “I know there’s a lot of work to do.”