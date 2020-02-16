Meek Mill retrial decision rescheduled to later this month

PHILADELPHIA — A decision on whether Meek Mill will be retried in a 2007 drug and gun case was delayed until later this month after his lawyer asked a judge Tuesday for more time.

The 32-year-old rapper has been on probation most of his adult life over the teenage arrest.

He has become an activist for criminal justice reform since he was sent back to prison in 2017 for technical violations he blamed on his erratic travel schedule as his career soared. He spent five months locked up before an appeals court granted him bail.

Last month, a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned the conviction, saying new evidence undermines the credibility of the officer who testified against the rapper at his trial and makes it likely he would be acquitted if the case were retried.

District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office had supported Mill’s appeal and said it could not call the former officer to testify after an internal probe found he’d stolen money on duty and lied about it.