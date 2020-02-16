Menu
Login
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Feb. 16, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Police: Man punches bus driver, causes crash that injures 16

By
Published:

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Police say a Massachusetts man punched a bus driver who would not let him get off, triggering a crash that injured 16 people.

Authorities say 24-year-old Matthew Young assaulted the driver of the Brockton Area Transit Authority bus in Randolph at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, causing the bus to rear-end a car and strike a utility pole.

Randolph police say 16 people were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The injured included the 48-year-old male bus driver and a 10-year-old male passenger.

Police say Young, of Boston, wanted to get off the bus in an area that was not a fixed stop.

He faces several charges including assault and battery on a bus driver. He’s scheduled for arraignment Tuesday. It couldn’t be determined if he has an attorney.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Highway safety groups call for action on impaired school bus drivers
Nation & World
What I learned binge-reading ‘In Death’
Entertainment
Death of young Woodland man helps six other people to live
Clark County Health

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines

Comments have been closed.