Primetime leaves Babe Ruth World Series on winning note

After three tough losses at the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series, Primetime Baseball is leaving Mobile, Ala., on a high note.
Reid Hope’s fielder’s choice bunt scored Wyatt Wooden from third base in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Pacific Northwest champions from Clark County a 4-3 win over the Ohio Valley champion from Crown Point, Ind., to conclude pool play on Tuesday afternoon.
Primetime finished 1-3 in its five-team pool and did not advance to the single-elimination bracket round. Ohio Valley was also 1-3.
In all four games, Primetime started strong in building a lead only to have its opponent rally late. Same was true again on Tuesday. The difference this time was Primetime responded to get the victory.
Ahead 3-0 after the first three innings, Primetime gave a run back in the fourth inning on a wild pitch. Ohio Valley then tied the game in the top of the seventh with a run scoring on a wild pitch and another on a sacrifice fly.
Wooden, a recent Woodland High grad, started the bottom of the seventh for Primetime by reaching base on a error by the Ohio Valley first baseman. He then advanced to second on a sacrifice and to third on a passed ball as Hope was batting. Hope, also a Woodland grad, then bunted and the throw to the plate could not get Wooden out, giving Primetime the win.
Preston Thornton accounted for two of Primetime’s first three runs. He knocked in Alan Merrill with a double in the first inning, and then singled in Merrill in the third inning. The second run scored on a passed ball in the second inning.
Thornton, a recent graduate of Washougal High School, was 2 for 3 with the double and two RBI, and Merrill, a recent Hudson’s Bay grad, was 2 for 3 with a double. Merrill also pitched the first six innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Pacific Southwest champion Bakersfield Wave, which beat Primetime 7-6 on Sunday, and Southwest champion Mid-County, Texas, which beat Primetime 10-4 on Saturday, advanced out of the pool with 3-1 records. Bracket play starts Wednesday with the championship scheduled for Thursday.
