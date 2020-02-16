Primetime leaves Babe Ruth World Series on winning note

After three tough losses at the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series, Primetime Baseball is leaving Mobile, Ala., on a high note.

Reid Hope’s fielder’s choice bunt scored Wyatt Wooden from third base in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Pacific Northwest champions from Clark County a 4-3 win over the Ohio Valley champion from Crown Point, Ind., to conclude pool play on Tuesday afternoon.

Primetime finished 1-3 in its five-team pool and did not advance to the single-elimination bracket round. Ohio Valley was also 1-3.

In all four games, Primetime started strong in building a lead only to have its opponent rally late. Same was true again on Tuesday. The difference this time was Primetime responded to get the victory.

Ahead 3-0 after the first three innings, Primetime gave a run back in the fourth inning on a wild pitch. Ohio Valley then tied the game in the top of the seventh with a run scoring on a wild pitch and another on a sacrifice fly.