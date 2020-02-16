Raptors Recap: Wenatchee 16, Ridgefield 2

After compiling 38 hits at Walla Walla in a three-game series, the Raptors bats cooled off despite the 101-degree heat at Wenatchee with just seven hits in the loss Tuesday. Four AppleSox pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts.

KEY MOMENTS: Willie Cano (Cal Poly) singled in the Raptors two runs in the third inning to cut into the AppleSox lead to make it 6-2.

KEY PLAYERS: Gavin Gorrell (Boise State) improved to 4-2 for the AppleSox, throwing five innings with seven strikeouts. … Torin Montgomery (Boise State) in just his third game with the AppleSox went 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI.

NEXT GAME: Ridgefield (23-26 overall, 10-12 South Division) at Wenatchee (28-21, 16-6 North Division), 6:35 p.m. today. (Radio: FM 99.9)