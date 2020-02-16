Smoke-filled cabin on British Airways flight leads to mass evacuation

A British Airways flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to Valencia, Spain, was forced to evacuate all passengers on Monday afternoon as the cabin filled with smoke during its arrival.

In a statement, British Airways said that the flight had experienced a “technical issue on its landing approach.”

The air carrier said that three customers were taken to a hospital after the incident as a precaution and had subsequently been discharged.

The aircraft involved in the incident was an Airbus A321, carrying 175 passengers, six cabin crew and two pilots, British Airways said.

The landing “felt like a horror film,” passenger Lucy Brown wrote on Twitter, adding that she was thankful everyone was safe.