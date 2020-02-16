Students, parents, friends among the dead in shootings

One man protected his wife and granddaughter before he was fatally shot; another was killed during an outing with his beloved son.

Stories of bravery and loss are emerging from the shootings that took more than 30 lives in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

A shooter opened fire at a Walmart store in the Texas border city, leaving 22 people dead and some two dozen injured. Hours later, at an entertainment district in Ohio, another gunman killed nine people and injured more than two dozen others.

Here are the stories of some of the victims:

EL PASO, TEXAS

DAVID JOHNSON: FATHER WHO SAVED WIFE AND GRANDDAUGHTER

An account of self-sacrifice emerged Monday involving a grandfather who died in the mass shooting in El Paso, while his wife and granddaughter survived.

Stephanie Melendez said that her 63-year-old father, David Johnson, was shot and killed near the checkout counters at the Walmart where the attack took place. She credits Johnson with saving the life of her 9-year-old daughter and his own wife by thrusting them to the floor below a counter and out of the way of gunfire before he was killed.