Sunday, February 16, 2020
Feb. 16, 2020
Sun Country launches Portland-Cabo flights

The Columbian
Published:

Sun County Airlines announced Tuesday that it will add a new seasonal route from Portland International Airport to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, starting Dec. 18. Round trips will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Sun Country is a low-cost airline specializing in flights to vacation destinations. It began adding routes beyond its home base of Minneapolis-St. Paul last year and now operates 88 routes across 51 airports, including a mix of nine seasonal and year-round nonstop flights from Portland to destinations including Las Vegas, San Francisco and Honolulu.

