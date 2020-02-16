Menu
Login
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Feb. 16, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

The Apple credit card initial rollout underway

By
Published:

NEW YORK — The Apple credit card designed primarily for mobile use is here. Some iPhone users who requested a notification about Apple Card received invites Tuesday to apply through Apple’s Wallet app. The company plans to expand sign-ups more broadly in the coming weeks. The card, announced in March in partnership with Goldman Sachs, is available only in the U.S.

Apple promises quick sign-ups and the elimination of most fees. Customers typically get 2 percent cash back when using Apple’s app to pay. Industry experts say financial benefits of card mirror many of those already out there for consumers.

What sets Apple Card apart from other cards is its reliance on the iPhone. Though customers can request a physical card for free, an iPhone is required to apply, check statements and pay balances.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Les Schwab’s pending sale shakes up an Oregon institution
Business
Millennial Money: You’re an online fraud target — fight back
Business
Energy Adviser: Energy program helps with heating bill
Clark County Life

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines