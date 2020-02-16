Vancouver woman goes missing from Chicago airport

A 44-year-old Vancouver woman has been reported missing from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Elizabeth Lee was last seen at the airport Monday trying to catch a flight to Portland, according to a Chicago Police Department missing person report.

A spokesperson with the department said detectives are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding Lee’s disappearance but had no immediate details.

Lee is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes, blond hair and a light complexion.

Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8266.