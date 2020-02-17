Menu
Monday, February 17, 2020
Feb. 17, 2020
6th fatal motorcycle crash in August alone happened Tuesday

TUKWILA — For the sixth time just since the beginning of August, a motorcyclist has been killed in a traffic crash in Western Washington.

KOMO-TV reports the latest deadly crash was Tuesday night in Tukwila.

Police and medics responded to the scene, just off southbound Interstate 405 at around 9 p.m. after receiving reports of a serious accident.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available about that motorcyclist.

According to preliminary reports, the motorcycle collided with a car. The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.

