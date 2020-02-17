Afghan envoy: Taliban attacks undermining peace talks

WASHINGTON — Unrelenting Taliban attacks like the deadly car bomb that rocked Kabul on Wednesday are undermining the credibility of negotiations to end the nearly 18-year-old war in Afghanistan, the country’s ambassador to the U.S. said.

The near-daily attacks across the country will cause greater distrust of talks that U.S. and Taliban officials have said are close to producing an agreement and the eventual withdrawal of American forces, Ambassador Roya Rahmani said in an interview in Washington.

“It’s simply not understandable why somebody with the idea of peace in mind would like to continue killing people,” Rahmani said in a nearly hourlong interview with The Associated Press.

The most recent Taliban attack targeting Afghan security forces blasted a busy neighborhood during morning rush hour, killing at least 14 people and wounding 145 — most of them women, children and other civilians. The bombing comes just after U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad reported “excellent progress” in U.S. talks with the Taliban.

“As a citizen, for me, it becomes much harder to trust and continue with a positive spirit if I feel continuously attacked. I think this is shared by our people,” the ambassador said.