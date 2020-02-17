Menu
Login
Monday, February 17, 2020
Feb. 17, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Authorities: House explosion probed as possible hate crime

By
Published:

STERLING, Ohio — Authorities say a house explosion in Ohio is being investigated as a possible hate crime after racial slurs and a swastika were found spray painted on the home’s garage and neighboring property.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Sterling firefighters responded to the explosion in Milton Township in northeastern Ohio’s Wayne County around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the house was reduced to rubble. No injuries were reported.

Deputies said the homeowners were staying elsewhere while the house was being repaired from an electrical fire last month.

Homeowner Angela Frase, who is black, says she and her husband, who is white, have lived at the home since 1997 and hadn’t experienced any racial prejudice in the area.

The FBI and state fire marshal investigators have been called to help investigate.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Police: 2 dead after warehouse explosion shakes Houston
Latest News
House fire investigation points to double homicide, suicide
Nation & World
2-year-old among 3 dead after residential explosion and fire
Nation & World

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines