British Airways woes strand 20K passengers

LONDON (AP) — British Airways canceled more than 100 flights to and from London airports and delayed many others Wednesday after its check-in systems were hit by computer problems, stranding about 20,000 passengers.

The airline said Wednesday afternoon that it had resolved a “temporary systems issue” that caused delays and cancellations for short-haul flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports for much of the day.

BA canceled 117 flights due to operate to or from Heathrow and 10 Gatwick flights. More than 300 other flights were delayed. The airline said short-haul passengers due to travel Wednesday could re-book for another day.

BA said flights were returning to normal by late afternoon, but warned there could be some “knock-on operational disruption.”

“We apologize to all our customers caught up in the disruption, and appreciate how frustrating their experience has been,” BA said in a statement.