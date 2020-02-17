Buoy 10: Stellar fall coho run has anglers optimistic

Chinook salmon are beginning to enter the Columbia River, and the Buoy 10 fishery at the mouth of the Columbia River is beginning to gain steam.

Anglers continue to do well out in the ocean, but with good numbers of chinook entering the river more anglers may commit to fishing inside in the coming days.

Over 900,000 coho are expected to enter the Columbia this fall, an exceptional return. However, numbers of returning chinook are expected to be on the low side. For that reason, chinook retention will close after Aug. 20 below Tongue Point.

Most anglers are still heading over the bar to try for the more numerous coho in the ocean, but the question is, will the saltwater stay open much longer?

Wendy Beeghly, the Ocean Salmon Manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, reports that while angling in the saltwater has been good, catches dipped during the poor weather last week, and that will leave enough quota to keep the fishery going for a while.