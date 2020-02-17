Chicago police continue search for missing Vancouver woman

Chicago police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of a Vancouver woman from Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Elizabeth Lee, 44, was last seen at the airport Monday catching a flight to Portland, according to a Chicago Police Department missing person report.

A spokeswoman with the police department said Wednesday that Lee’s luggage arrived in Portland, but she did not.

Police do not suspect foul play but declined to elaborate on how they reached that conclusion. The spokeswoman said things could change as the investigation continues.

In the meantime, police are looking into whether Lee boarded another flight.

Lee is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes, blond hair and a light complexion.

Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8266.