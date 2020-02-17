Menu
Login
Monday, February 17, 2020
Feb. 17, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Chicago police continue search for missing Vancouver woman

By , Columbian Breaking News Reporter
Published:
Elizabeth Lee
Elizabeth Lee

Chicago police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of a Vancouver woman from Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Elizabeth Lee, 44, was last seen at the airport Monday catching a flight to Portland, according to a Chicago Police Department missing person report.

A spokeswoman with the police department said Wednesday that Lee’s luggage arrived in Portland, but she did not.

Police do not suspect foul play but declined to elaborate on how they reached that conclusion. The spokeswoman said things could change as the investigation continues.

In the meantime, police are looking into whether Lee boarded another flight.

Lee is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes, blond hair and a light complexion.

Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8266.

Photo of Jerzy Shedlock
Columbian Breaking News Reporter
Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Vancouver police search for missing boy, 12
Clark County News
Recovery begins after storms kill 11 in Midwest, South
Nation & World
O’Hare, Midway airports install boxes for dumping recreational pot
Business

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines