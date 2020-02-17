Clark County Fair Hours and details, Aug 7

What: Clark County Fair.

Hours today: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 17402 N.E. Delfel Road, Ridgefield.

Admission: Adults, $11.25; seniors 62 and older, $7.25 today for Prime of Your Life Day; kids 7 to 12, $8.25; kids 6 and younger, free.

Parking, transportation: Parking, $6 per vehicle (cash only); C-Tran shuttle, free from six main transfer stations; $1 discount on full gate admission with bus transfer ticket. Schedules at www.c-tran.com/fair

Carnival: Opens at noon today.

ERS free grandstand: Demo Derby, 2 and 7 p.m.

Pets: Not permitted, except for service animals or those on exhibit or in competition.

More information: www.clarkcofair.com