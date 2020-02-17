Wildfire prompts evacuation order on Colville reservation

Temperatures soared in Spokane on Wednesday to 98 degrees, the highest recorded temperature this summer, as wildfire smoke settled across the region.
The Williams Flats Fire burning on the Colville Indian Reservation northwest of Spokane grew to 21,190 acres Wednesday night. Evacuation orders were issued for 25 houses.
Preparing for the fire to possibly jump Lake Roosevelt, officials placed another 125 structures on a Level 1 evacuation notice Wednesday morning, said Mike Tedesco, executive director for the Spokane Tribe. Those buildings, east of the fire, stand between the banks of the Columbia River and State Route 25, which runs north to Fruitland and south to Davenport.
The fire burned eastward toward Lake Roosevelt on Tuesday night and now burns about 1.5 miles away from the lake’s shore, said Marc Hollen, spokesman for Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 8.
As of Tuesday morning, the fire was 5 miles away from the lake.
Firefighters’ efforts stalled on Tuesday evening because a drone illegally flew into the area, and all aircraft — including nine helicopters — assisting the fire left the area as a precaution until the drone was gone, according to a news release from the incident management team. Some Fire Boss airplanes and large retardant planes were forced to temporarily wait at the airport.
The pilot of the drone had not been found as of Wednesday afternoon, Hollen said, but penalties range upward of $20,000 for violating the temporary 10-mile no-fly zone around the fire.
Rain and lightning are expected to sweep across the region on Saturday, possibly slowing the fire’s progress, according to the National Weather Service.
The smoke, blowing east into Spokane, means air in Spokane was “unhealthy for some groups,” according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency. Children and the elderly were advised to take extra precautions.
Spokane is also under a heat advisory today, with temperatures in the upper 90s.
Jon Fox, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane, said that a thick column of smoke forming from the Williams Flats Fire was likely to blow into Spokane on Wednesday evening and last for a few days. In that case, air quality is expected to drop into the “unhealthy” category, affecting all groups.
Thunderstorms are forecast for today and Friday, with south or southwest winds through the day and evening and gusts of approximately 15 miles per hour, said Laurie Nisbet, a meteorologist at the weather service.
As the storms develop there may not initially be a lot of rain, but as they progress into late Friday and early Saturday heavy rain is expected with the potential for flash flooding, Nisbet said.
More substantial cooling is expected through the weekend with Sunday’s expected high to reach only 71 degrees, which would be 15 degrees below average, Nisbet said.
Through late August, forecasts show below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation, Nisbet added.
“We’re seeing moisture values almost twice the normal amount at this time of year,” Fox said. “It’s a very juicy atmosphere.”
