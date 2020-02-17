Menu
Login
Monday, February 17, 2020
Feb. 17, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Consumer credit up $14.6 billion

By
Published:
FILE - This June 10, 2015, file photo shows a chip credit card in Philadelphia. On Wednesday, Aug. 7, the Federal Reserve releases its June report on consumer borrowing. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - This June 10, 2015, file photo shows a chip credit card in Philadelphia. On Wednesday, Aug. 7, the Federal Reserve releases its June report on consumer borrowing. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON — Consumer borrowing slowed in June to the smallest increase in three months as a jump in auto loans and student loans was offset by a big drop in borrowing on credit cards.

Overall consumer borrowing increased by $14.6 billion in June after a $17.8 billion advance in May, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday. It was the smallest increase since a $9.9 billion gain in March.

Auto and student loans rose by $14.7 billion, the biggest gain since December. Borrowing in the category that covers credit cards fell by $80.5 million following a gain of $7.5 billion in May. It was the third monthly decline in the credit card category in the past seven months.

Consumer borrowing is monitored for signals it provides on the prospects for consumer spending.

The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, slowed to growth at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the April-June quarter, compared to 3.1 percent GDP growth rate in the first quarter.

But consumer spending, which drives about 70 percent of economic activity, accelerated to a sizzling 4.3 percent growth rate in the second quarter after a lackluster 1.1 percent annual gain in the January-March quarter.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s exaggerations on Roger Stone sentence
Politics
Dairy industry to pair cookies, milk
Business
U.S. retail sales up modest 0.3 percent in January
Business

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines