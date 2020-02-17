Menu
Monday, February 17, 2020
Feb. 17, 2020
Democrats now No. 1 in former California GOP stronghold

By
Published:

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A populous Southern California county long known as a GOP stronghold now has more registered Democrats than Republicans.

Orange County’s Registrar of Voters reports Wednesday there are 89 more Democrats than Republicans among its 1.6 million registered voters.

The parties each have about 547,000 registered voters, and 441,000 with no party affiliation.

The county, wedged between Los Angeles and San Diego, was home to President Richard Nixon and has long been a conservative bastion.

Republicans still hold many county and local offices but Democrats say demographic change and opposition to President Donald Trump helped them flip a cluster of congressional seats last year and draw new registered voters.

Comments

