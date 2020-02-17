Despite mass shooting in El Paso, cross-border ties still strong

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — Chatting with friends and carrying his lunch cooler, Carlos Carrillo was among hundreds packing the international bridge as they returned to Mexico from their jobs across the border. The construction worker has dual citizenship and a home in El Paso, but since the weekend shooting rampage that killed 22 people in the Texas border city, he has been staying with his mother in Juarez.

It means a much longer daily commute, he said, “But right now, I don’t want to go there.” His home in El Paso is near the Walmart where the carnage took place.

But crossing for work is necessary.

“Here it’s normal,” he said Tuesday of his binational life. “All of us cross every day. We go to work and we come back.”

The ties between the two border cities remain strong despite the attack Saturday that appeared to target Hispanics and whose victims included eight Mexican citizens. Mexicans still pack the international bridges going to jobs, stores and schools like always. There’s been no talk of boycotting El Paso, a city that depends heavily on Mexican shoppers.

Many like Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada pointed out that the alleged shooter was from north Texas, not from the border community, and somehow that made the pain inflicted less personal.