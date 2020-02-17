Election results hold through second ballot count

Tuesday night’s primary election results held up Wednesday, when the Clark County Auditor’s Office tallied all but 500 of the 11,000 ballots that had initially been left uncounted.

Though some of the races were close after the preliminary tabulation, the remaining votes didn’t change any of the outcomes. The vote count was updated on the auditor’s website at 5 p.m., to reveal that the candidates who were leading Tuesday won on Wednesday.

Four tax levy measures floated by Clark County Emergency Services District No. 1, East County Fire and Rescue, the Green Mountain School District and the town of Yacolt have passed with broad support.

Total countywide voter turnout rose from 20.3 percent to 24.18 percent, with 56,502 ballots returned.

The updated count means the end of the road for the third-place candidates who had been holding out hope that they could knock the second-highest vote-getter out of the general election. The closest runners-up on Tuesday night were Diana Perez, who had been trailing Jeanne Stewart by just 635 votes in the race for Vancouver City Council Position 6, and Robert Stewart, who was close behind Kathy Decker in seeking Vancouver School District Position 4.

Perez gained a little ground — she now trails Jeanne Stewart by 435 votes — but not enough to secure a place on the ballot in November. The gap between Robert Stewart and Decker widened, from 291 to 554.