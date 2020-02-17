Fishing Report, Aug. 8

The fall salmon season is open from Buoy 10 at the mouth of the Columbia River upstream to the Oregon/Washington Border above McNary Dam.
Ocean salmon fishing is excellent out of Ilwaco and Westport.
Ilwaco charter boats are finding tuna off the coast.
White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to McNary Dam but remains an option for catch-and-release fishing.
Walleye angling is fair in the Troutdale area, good in The Dalles and the John Day Pools.
Trout fishing is good in high elevation lakes.
Panfish, bass, and catfish are biting well in local lakes and rivers.
Salmon/steelhead
Mainstem Columbia River
Bonneville: Eight bank anglers had no catch.
I-5 Area: Three bank anglers had no catch. Two boats/four rods had no catch.
Vancouver: 25 bank anglers had no catch. Three boats/five rods had no catch.
Woodland: 14 bank anglers had no catch. Two boats/three rods had no catch.
Kalama: Seven boats/10 rods released one steelhead.
Cowlitz: Seven boats/15 rods had no catch. Seven boats/10 rods released two steelhead.
Longview: 23 bank anglers had no catch. Three boats/five rods had no catch.
Columbia River Tributaries
Lewis River: Until further notice, from Johnson Creek to the power lines below Merwin Dam: release all salmon other than hatchery coho.
North Fork Toutle River: Until further notice: Daily salmon limit six, up to four adults may be retained. Release all salmon other than hatchery coho.
Fishery Reports
Elochoman River: Aug. 1-4, eight bank anglers had no catch.
Cowlitz River: I-5 Bridge downstream: Aug 1-4, one bank angler had no catch. Above the I-5 Bridge: July 29-31, Seven bank rods kept one Chinook jack and one steelhead; 11 boats/25 rods kept 15 steelhead. Aug. 1-4, 32 bank rods kept two steelhead and released eight jack Chinook. 27 boats/79 rods kept 35 steelhead.
Kalama River: Aug 1-4, Two bank anglers had no catch. Two boats/Three rods had no catch.
Lewis River: July 29-31, Five bank rods had no catch. One boat/one rod had no catch. Aug 1-4, Seven bank rods kept two steelhead and released one Chinook. One boat/Two rods released one steelhead.
Drano Lake: July 29-31, 10 bank rods had no catch; 30 boats/62 rods kept 11 steelhead and released 55 steelhead. Aug. 1-4, Six boats/14 rods kept two Chinook, two Chinook jacks, released three Chinook jacks and four steelhead.
Sturgeon
Lower Columbia River: Closed for retention. Weekend checking showed one legal white sturgeon released for one boat (two anglers); and 17 sublegal, and three legal white sturgeon released for 11 bank anglers.
Bonneville Pool: Closed for retention. Weekly checking showed 15 sublegal, and two oversize white sturgeon released for two boats (five anglers).
The Dalles Pool: Closed for retention. Weekly checking showed 21 sublegal, 10 legal and six oversize white sturgeon released for two boats (seven anglers).
John Day Pool: Closed for retention. Weekly checking showed no catch for one bank angler; and 14 sublegal, five legal and two oversize white sturgeon released for three boats (11 anglers). (ODFW)
Walleye
Troutdale: Weekend checking showed four walleye released for five boats (eight anglers).
Portland: Weekend checking showed nine walleye kept, and three walleye released for two boats (five anglers).
Bonneville Pool: Weekly checking showed 21 walleye kept, and four walleye released for 11 boats (28 anglers).
The Dalles Pool: Weekly checking showed 61 walleye kept for 17 boats (34 anglers).
John Day Pool: Weekly checking showed no catch for five bank anglers; and 76 walleye kept, and six walleye released for 36 boats (93 anglers).
John Day Arm: Weekly checking showed four walleye kept, and two walleye released for three boats (seven anglers).
Coastal tuna
Tuna fishing has been excellent out of Ilwaco, with the fish reportedly as close as 19 miles off the coast at times. According to Mike Colbach of Shake and Bake Charters, the schools of albacore have been joined by some bluefin tuna, and a few yellowtails as well.
Recent trout plants
Lake Merwin: Planted with 1,142 rainbow at .8 per pound on July 14.
Mayfield Reservoir: Planted on July 24 with 2,648 rainbows at 1.3 per pound, and planted with 2,786 rainbows at 1.39 per pound on July 24.
Goose Lake: planted with 1,644 rainbows at 2.3 per pound on July 18.
CommentsPlease take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines