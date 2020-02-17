Fishing Report, Aug. 8

The fall salmon season is open from Buoy 10 at the mouth of the Columbia River upstream to the Oregon/Washington Border above McNary Dam.

Ocean salmon fishing is excellent out of Ilwaco and Westport.

Ilwaco charter boats are finding tuna off the coast.

White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to McNary Dam but remains an option for catch-and-release fishing.

Walleye angling is fair in the Troutdale area, good in The Dalles and the John Day Pools.

Trout fishing is good in high elevation lakes.

Panfish, bass, and catfish are biting well in local lakes and rivers.

Salmon/steelhead

Mainstem Columbia River

Bonneville: Eight bank anglers had no catch.

I-5 Area: Three bank anglers had no catch. Two boats/four rods had no catch.

Vancouver: 25 bank anglers had no catch. Three boats/five rods had no catch.