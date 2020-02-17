Florida doubles efforts to hunt invasive pythons

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Standing in front of a hissing, squirming 12-foot-long python Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s doubling resources to remove the invasive species that’s destroying the natural food chain in Florida’s delicate Everglades.

The state has been paying select hunters to catch and kill the invasive snakes on state lands since March 2017. It even hosts a popular python hunt for the public every three years in an attempt to control the tens of thousands of pythons that are estimated to be slithering through the Everglades. Scientists say the giant constrictor snakes, which can grow over 20 feet long, have eliminated 99 percent of the native mammals in the Everglades, decimating food sources for native predators such as panthers and alligators.

More than 3,000 pythons have been removed from the Everglades since 2017, not counting the reptiles removed by the public in python hunts, according to wildlife officials. But those efforts have not been enough, experts said Wednesday.

DeSantis said Florida will double its resources for python removal and that the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Agriculture have a new agreement to begin hunting pythons in 130,000 acres of state parks. But the governor’s staff did not immediately answer questions about how much the stepped-up efforts would cost or where the state funds were being allocated from.

“They’ve threatened endangered species. They’ve decimated other animal populations … there’s no natural predators for these. They can eat small alligators even,” the governor said, jokingly asking the snake wranglers to take a few steps back from the podium where he was speaking.