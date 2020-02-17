For this roasted salmon, skip the butter and go for relish

It’s no wonder salmon is one of the most popular fish. Its flesh is rich-tasting, thanks to high levels of heart-healthy oils, and it takes well to many treatments. The key is to avoid overcooking it, especially wild salmon, which is leaner than farmed.

Our hybrid roasting method solved this by heating the oven to 500 F before dropping the temperature to 275 F. The initial blast of heat firmed the exterior and rendered some fat while the fish gently cooked.

Salmon is often roasted in butter, but we wanted a healthier approach that would contrast with the fish’s richness. So we made a bright tangerine relish perked up with spicy ginger.

Skin-on salmon fillets hold together better during cooking. If you can’t find tangerines, you can use oranges. If your salmon is less than 1 inch thick, start checking for doneness early. If using farmed salmon, cook until thickest part of fillet registers 125 F.

Oven-Roasted Salmon With Tangerine And Ginger Relish

Servings: 4. Start to finish: 35 minutes

• Salmon:

4 (4- to 6 ounce) skin-on wild-caught salmon fillets, 1 inch thick

1 teaspoon cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

• Relish:

4 tangerines, rind and pith removed and segments cut into 1/2 inch pieces (1 cup)

1 scallion, sliced thin

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

Salt and pepper

For the relish: Place tangerines in fine-mesh strainer set over medium bowl and drain for 15 minutes.