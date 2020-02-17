Fresh fruit sweetens quick-to-prepare Thai-style chicken salad

The latest cookbook from Better Homes & Gardens focuses on using fresh ingredients for meals that are both simplified and quick to prepare.

“Quick Homemade: Fast, Fresh Meals in 30 Minutes” has more than 120 recipes and includes hacks for faster food prep along with advice on the best kitchen equipment for efficient cooking.

This chicken salad from the new book is a medley of fruit, cabbage and chicken with a Thai-inspired peanut butter dressing.

Sweet and Savory Chicken Salad

Makes 4 servings

Excerpted from “Better Homes & Gardens Quick Homemade: Fast, Fresh Meals in 30 Minutes.” Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.