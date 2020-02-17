Herrera Beutler says she might support ‘red flag’ weapons law

In the wake of two deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, said she may be willing to vote for a nationwide “red flag” law that would attempt to keep guns away from dangerous people.

Several states have already adopted their own versions of red flag laws, and a national version has been gaining traction in Congress among Republican lawmakers this week. The laws are more popular than most gun-control measures among conservative politicians because they don’t actually restrict dangerous weapons — they restrict the people who could use them to do harm.

In a written statement to The Columbian, Herrera Beutler expressed tentative support.

“Seventeen states have now implemented red flag laws, including Washington in 2016 and Oregon in 2017, and we’re getting the data on how effective those laws have been,” the congresswoman wrote. “But inaction isn’t an option, and I’m willing to pursue any bipartisan solution that keeps firearms out of the hands of those in mental health crisis as long as it contains strong due process protections.”

Red flag laws allow a judge to issue a protection order that gives police authority to temporarily confiscate a person’s firearms. The person is also barred from purchasing guns for the length of the protection order.

To fall under the jurisdiction of the law, the person must be deemed an immediate danger to themselves or others.