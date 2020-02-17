Lawsuit says rancher, manufacturer caused Oregon wildfire

PORTLAND — A lawsuit says a rancher, workers and the John Deere farm equipment company are at fault for a wildfire that burned parts of an Oregon Native American reservation.

The Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs filed the lawsuit Monday over the origins of the 2017 Nena Springs fire, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday.

The tribal group seeks up to $12.25 million in economic damages from lost timber resources on its northern Oregon reservation.

The wildfire burned for more than two weeks and consumed more than 106 square miles (275 square kilometers) and caused hundreds of evacuations.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal concluded the fire was accidental.

The lawsuit makes claims of negligence against Jamie Wisenbaker and Lester Lindell, a contractor who hired Larry Wisenbaker to harvest Jamie Wisenbaker’s wheat.