Letter: Fund infrastructure spending

Now and then The Columbian editorializes on issues extremely important to America’s future. I compliment them for their intelligent, informed and progressive opinions. The editor’s opinion on April 8, “Time to lay foundation for infrastructure effort” (In Our View, The Columbian), is one of these issues.

The editorial board suggested that the gas tax be raised since it has not been raised at the federal level since 1993. The gas revenue would be used to pay off the bonds necessary to fund projects such as bridges, dams, airports, rails, highways, roads and streets.

Citizens purchasing bonds could feel good about their money creating jobs for their fellow Americans, and the interest they earned would be spent to enhance America’s economy, not China’s. If there is money left over from bonds to fund infrastructure, use it to buy down America’s $1 trillion-plus debt to China. I would call these infrastructure bonds Hope Bonds.

I hope they would help rebuild America’s bipartisanship and collaborative relationships which have fallen to unprecedented levels.

Let’s get back to love of country and our government through love and respect of all our fellow Americans.

Buy bonds!