Letter: Pay now, build for the future

Partisan politics seems to be the primary fodder of the news, and with an election coming over the horizon, the juicy news is spinning up. The far more important conflict is not between parties, but rather a temporal conflict, between the present and the future. The future is our descendants. Unfortunately, the future has a weak voice, not being of age to vote, or even yet born.

We tend to elect our federal representation by what they promise to do in office, right now, for us; and we are less concerned about the cost, because we really like not having to pay for government benefits. The future, the voice of children which doesn’t ring loud, will however have to pay for it, or clean up the messes, or deal with the changes in climate or changes in demographics, or — things that I cannot even imagine.

So the question is, will we continue to accept operating the federal government on a figurative credit card, or bring people into office that will make hard, uncomfortable, but responsible legislation? Now, go explain this to your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.