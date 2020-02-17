Letter: There is some good news

Your front page on July 26 was like a gift of starting the day with positives! The news that Jack the Cat was back home (“Jack the Cat is Back,” The Columbian), including the lady who put it all together and had fed Jack made me so happy. Then my eyes slid down the page to an article honoring a WWII vet (“100 years and counting,” The Columbian). Yeah!

Two positive articles for us to celebrate … What a gift!