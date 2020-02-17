Letter: Trump shows true colors

Before our so-called president starts pointing fingers at black activist Al Sharpton, perhaps he should look into himself to see all the racist tendencies he spouts and hurts everyone.

We don’t even have to imagine the racist remarks he makes on a daily basis, perhaps on an hourly basis; it’s right in front of us every single day and sometimes twice and three times a day. He just doesn’t have a heart, nor a soul and I am hoping the 2020 election will get rid of this person who isn’t leading this country, but destroying it, inch by inch — and we are running out of time.