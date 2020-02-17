Letter: Trump shows true colors

Before our so-called president starts pointing fingers at black activist Al Sharpton, perhaps he should look into himself to see all the racist tendencies he spouts and hurts everyone.
We don’t even have to imagine the racist remarks he makes on a daily basis, perhaps on an hourly basis; it’s right in front of us every single day and sometimes twice and three times a day. He just doesn’t have a heart, nor a soul and I am hoping the 2020 election will get rid of this person who isn’t leading this country, but destroying it, inch by inch — and we are running out of time.
We encourage readers to express their views about public issues. Letters to the editor are subject to editing for brevity and clarity. Limit letters to 200 words (100 words if endorsing or opposing a political candidate or ballot measure) and allow 30 days between submissions. Send Us a Letter
CommentsPlease take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines