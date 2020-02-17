Loved ones mourn shooting victims as policy debate rages

Tearful mourners hugged at a service to remember a student gunned down in Ohio. In Mexico, relatives and friends prepared for the wake of a woman slain at a store in Texas.

With a policy debate raging over what to do after the United States’ latest mass shootings — at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, and an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio — loved ones of the more than 30 people who were killed are struggling with the aftermath.

Here are the stories of some of the victims:

EL PASO, TEXAS

ELSA MENDOZA: ‘THE MOST WONDERFUL OF WOMEN’

Elsa Mendoza, 57, was an elementary school teacher from Juarez, Mexico, who lost her life while stopping by the Walmart.

Her husband, teacher Antonio de la Mora, posted a smiling photo of the two of them on Facebook, along with a note saying her funeral was set for Wednesday.

In a post, de la Mora called his late wife “the most wonderful of women.”