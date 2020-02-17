Mariners snap 5-game skid

SEATTLE — The rookie season for Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi and the transition from pitching in Japan to pitching in the majors has proved to be a challenge.

At times Kikuchi has looked dominant. At times he’s looked overwhelmed. But throughout the season, Kikuchi has worked at making the adjustments needed to eventually be successful.

Kikuchi threw five strong innings, Mallex Smith doubled leading off the eighth and scored when Daniel Vogelbach beat out a potential inning-ending double play, and the Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

“I thought Yusei was outstanding today in the fact he went into the game trying to make an adjustment with his mechanics and he did,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “And he got some results. The ball had life on it today. That was the difference.”

Kikuchi lasted only five, but the start as a whole will be viewed as an improvement. Kikuchi struck out eight, his most since striking out a season-high 10 in early May against Cleveland. Instead of watching his start devolve after Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the game, the left-hander scattered just three more hits.