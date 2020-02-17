Mingo relishes move back to defensive end for Seahawks

RENTON — When Barkevious Mingo walks through the Seattle Seahawks’ headquarters on his way to team meetings, he no longer even thinks about joining the linebackers.

He’s now all about being a defensive end, the position where the former first-round pick starred in college.

“I get to go back to what I did in college. That’s kind of what got me here in the NFL. Being able to do this again, I’m enjoying the opportunity,” Mingo said.

The Seahawks will get their first look at Mingo at the position when they open their preseason schedule hosting Denver on Thursday night. While Mingo is in favor of making the switch to the LEO position — the defensive end primarily responsible for rushing the quarterback — his move also highlights issues facing the Seahawks on the defensive line, and in particular in the pass rush.

Frank Clark, who led Seattle in sacks last season, was traded to Kansas City. Jarran Reed, second on the team in sacks, will miss the first six games after being suspended by the league. Ezekiel Ansah, the Seahawks’ biggest free agent signing, has yet to participate in a full practice while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, though he may be ready for Week 1.