NW Pipe sees strong quarter despite Texas warehouse fire

Vancouver-based Northwest Pipe Company posted its second quarter results on Monday, detailing a strong bidding environment that propelled the company to a profitable quarter in spite of costs incurred from an April fire that heavily damaged one of the company’s buildings.

“This is probably the strongest and best bidding environment that we’ve seen in many years,” said CEO Scott Montross.

Net sales rose to $69.2 million, a gain of more than 140 percent compared with the second quarter of 2018. The company attributed those gains primarily to a 186 percent increase in tons of product produced, spurred by increased demand and the company’s acquisition last year of Ameron Water Transmission Group.

Gross profit was reported at $8.2 million, compared with a gross loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter of the previous year. The profits were partially offset by a $3.2 million increase in production costs due to the fire.

The accidental fire broke out during the weekend of April 20-21 at a coatings building in a Northwest Pipe facility in Saginaw, Texas. There were no injuries, but the building was heavily damaged – video and photos published by the Fort Worth Fire Department showed smoke billowing out of the warehouse with the entire roofline visibly on fire.