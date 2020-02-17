Oregon, Washington at odds on barbless hooks

At the Aug. 2 meeting in Salem, Ore, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission refused an agency request to make barbless hooks voluntary on the Columbia River for salmon and steelhead fisheries. The use of barbed hooks is allowed right now because of a temporary rule change, which will expire on Nov. 28.

At that point in time Oregon will be at odds with Washington in regards to salmon fishing regulations on the Columbia River.

Washington has finalized its Columbia River regulations, and it includes a provision for voluntary use of barbless hooks on the Columbia and many of its tributaries.

“At the March 2 meeting in Spokane, the (Washington) commission voted to allow voluntary barbless hooks in the Columbia and many of its tributaries,” said Ryan Lothrop, the Columbia River Fishery Manager. “That’s the only directive we have on the Washington side. At this time that continues.”

For now anglers may continue to use barbed hooks when fishing for salmon and steelhead on the Columbia River.