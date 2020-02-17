O’Rourke forgoing Iowa to stay in Texas after mass shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is canceling a series of campaign stops in Iowa and will remain in El Paso, Texas, through the weekend as his hometown continues to cope with a mass shooting that killed 22 people.

O’Rourke’s campaign said Wednesday that he won’t attend the Iowa State Fair as planned on Friday or visit an Indian powwow or a multi-candidate fundraising event on Saturday — avoiding the state that kicks off presidential primary voting at a time when nearly every other Democrat seeking the White House will be there.

After attending a morning remembrance at an El Paso high school, O’Rourke didn’t say when he plans to resume his campaign, telling reporters that he’s “not even thinking about politics,” at least for now.

O’Rourke became a national political star by nearly upsetting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year and some Democrats in Texas and beyond have for months called on him to scrap a presidential bid that’s been plagued by low polling and instead use 2020 to challenge his state’s senior senator, Republican John Cornyn.

Canceling presidential campaign events immediately began fueling speculation in some political quarters that he could be mulling switching races — but O’Rourke campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon dismissed that.