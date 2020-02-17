Pakistan downgrades diplomatic ties, suspends trade with India over Kashmir changes

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Pakistan announced Wednesday that it will downgrade diplomatic ties and suspend trade with nuclear-armed neighbor India over its sudden move to retract the semiautonomous status of the disputed Kashmir region.

The office of Prime Minister Imran Khan said that after a meeting with him, the government’s national security council decided to take those measures immediately, file a formal protest with the U.N. Security Council, and undertake a review of all bilateral arrangements with India.

On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a decree revoking the protected political status enjoyed by Kashmir for the past six decades under the Indian constitution.

Kashmir has long been a flash point between the two countries, and it has been roiled for years by terrorist attacks, protests by the region’s majority Muslims, and accusations of repression by Indian forces stationed there. The Himalayan region, claimed by both countries, is divided by a militarized Line of Control.

India and Pakistan have fought three limited wars since Pakistan was created in 1947 in the violent partition of India. Relations between them have been especially tense since Modi, a Hindu nationalist, was first elected in 2014 and a terrorist attack in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir in February sparked the most dangerous military standoff between them in decades.