Panel’s final Clark County Jail report lacks fix

After meeting for 18 months, a commission formed to evaluate Clark County’s options for its antiquated jail approved its final report Wednesday afternoon. While the document answers key questions, it stops short of laying out a clear course of action for the county.

Craig Pridemore, the commission’s chair and CEO of Columbia River Mental Health Services, praised the group’s work but said he was disappointed in the report that will be forwarded to the Clark County Council.

“Being real honest, I really wish that we had been able to come to a very clear direction that the county could pursue,” said Pridemore. In hindsight, he said, he realized answering that question would require significant political will, which he said is “just not what this committee has before it.”

The commission, comprised of elected and other community leaders, was created in response to a consultant’s report that found that the jail would need to add 467 new jail beds and nearly triple in size to meet modern incarceration practices. As the commission dug into its work, it extended its timeframe while it considered additional questions.

However, as the commission approached the conclusion of its work, its members realized that the two options under consideration were too expensive and would more than double the cost of housing one inmate.