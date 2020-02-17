Menu
Monday, February 17, 2020
Feb. 17, 2020
Person bitten by rabid bat in Breitenbush area

SALEM, Ore. — Public health officials are warning residents to be careful after a person was bitten by a rabid bat in southeast of Salem in the Breitenbush area.

The Statesman Journal reports health officials said the person was bitten on Saturday, but declined to say exactly where the incident happened, or whether the out-of-state visitor was an adult or child.

The victim captured the bat and brought it to the Marion County Health Department, according to program supervisor Alisa Zastoupil.

The bat was sent to Oregon State University for testing, which confirmed it was infected with rabies.

Breitenbush, an unincorporated community about 10 miles east of Detroit, Ore., includes the Breitenbush Hot Springs Retreat and Conference Center, and a group of privately owned vacation homes.

This year, three other bats have tested positive for rabies in Oregon — in Linn, Jackson and Washington counties.

