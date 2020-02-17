Menu
Login
Monday, February 17, 2020
Feb. 17, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Raptors Road Report: Wenatchee 5, Ridgefield 0

By
Published:

Wenatchee starter Jake Saum allowed four hits over eight innings, striking out eight and walking one as the AppleSox clinched a postseason berth.

Ridgefield mustered just five hits, all singles, and lost for the third time in four games

KEY MOMENTS: Kody Darcy and Ryan Altenberger hit back-to-back home runs to open the bottom of the fifth. That gave Wenatchee a 3-0 lead, which was more than enough support for Saum.

KEY PLAYERS: Leadoff hitter Jonny Weaver was the lone bright spot for Ridgefield, going 2 for 4.

Saum Improved to 4-1 and lowered his earned-run average to 2.80. He allowed just five Ridgefield runners to reach base, none of whom advanced past second.

NEXT GAME: Ridgefield (23-27 overall, 10-13 South Division) at Wenatchee (29-21, 17-6 North Division), 6:35 p.m. today. (Radio: FM 99.9)

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Raptors Wrap: First season had its ups and downs
Clark County Sports
Raptors win to finish all even
Clark County Sports
Shubert, Raptors light up Bend, 11-2
Clark County Sports

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines