Raptors Road Report: Wenatchee 5, Ridgefield 0

Wenatchee starter Jake Saum allowed four hits over eight innings, striking out eight and walking one as the AppleSox clinched a postseason berth.

Ridgefield mustered just five hits, all singles, and lost for the third time in four games

KEY MOMENTS: Kody Darcy and Ryan Altenberger hit back-to-back home runs to open the bottom of the fifth. That gave Wenatchee a 3-0 lead, which was more than enough support for Saum.

KEY PLAYERS: Leadoff hitter Jonny Weaver was the lone bright spot for Ridgefield, going 2 for 4.

Saum Improved to 4-1 and lowered his earned-run average to 2.80. He allowed just five Ridgefield runners to reach base, none of whom advanced past second.

NEXT GAME: Ridgefield (23-27 overall, 10-13 South Division) at Wenatchee (29-21, 17-6 North Division), 6:35 p.m. today. (Radio: FM 99.9)