Ridgefield man, 19, accused in stabbing of teen over $50

A 19-year-old Ridgefield man stands accused of stabbing another teenager who wanted to buy $50 of marijuana from him.
Jorge Santiago-Joaquin was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and first-degree robbery, court records show.
He entered not-guilty pleas Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court. Judge David Gregerson set bail at $125,000 and scheduled trial for Sept. 30.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Vancouver police officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. June 17 to the area of Northwest 44th and Daniels streets for a report of a possible stabbing.
Dispatchers relayed to officers that a 17-year-old, identified in court documents by his initials, had been dropped off at an urgent care clinic at 3400 Main St. with multiple stab and slash wounds, according to the affidavit.
The boy told officers he met up with a person he knew on Snapchat as “Pablo OG” to buy marijuana. He later identified his social media acquaintance as Santiago-Joaquin in a photo layout, according to the affidavit.
Santiago-Joaquin and another male believed to be named Danny picked up the teenager in a gold Mercedes sedan and drove him around Vancouver before they stopped in the area of 44th and Daniels streets, court records state. Danny was reportedly sitting in the back seat.
The men snatched $50 from the boy and began punching him in the head and face. He fought back and noticed during the struggle that he was bleeding from a cut, and Danny was wielding a knife, according to the affidavit.
The boy’s injuries required stitches on both of his arms.
Police searched the victim’s phone and found videos of Santiago-Joaquin driving a Mercedes with a tan interior taken June 17. There were also photos of the boy’s injuries on the phone, taken around the time he reported to officers he’d been attacked, according to the affidavit.
