Ridgefield man, 19, accused in stabbing of teen over $50

A 19-year-old Ridgefield man stands accused of stabbing another teenager who wanted to buy $50 of marijuana from him.

Jorge Santiago-Joaquin was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and first-degree robbery, court records show.

He entered not-guilty pleas Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court. Judge David Gregerson set bail at $125,000 and scheduled trial for Sept. 30.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Vancouver police officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. June 17 to the area of Northwest 44th and Daniels streets for a report of a possible stabbing.

Dispatchers relayed to officers that a 17-year-old, identified in court documents by his initials, had been dropped off at an urgent care clinic at 3400 Main St. with multiple stab and slash wounds, according to the affidavit.