Specific factors make this summer troublesome for Vancouver Lake

The open again, closed again life of Vancouver Lake will most likely continue this summer and deeper into the future.

So far, the lake has been closed twice, once for elevated levels of E. coli bacteria, and once for elevated levels of cyanotoxins, which are caused by blooms of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. The latest cyanotoxin closure began on July 24, after Clark County Public Health received laboratory analysis that discovered toxin levels above the state Department of Health’s threshold levels.

That closure remains in place, and was preceded by another closure on July 16 for elevated levels of E. coli bacteria, which can live in human and animal intestines. While advisory levels have fluctuated, Vancouver Lake has been under some kind of Public Health advisory since June 12.

Public Health conducted testing at Vancouver Lake on Monday. Test results could return as soon as today. Public Health conducts its testing around 1 p.m. because that’s generally when the water is the scummiest, and it’s also a peak time for people to recreate in the lake, said Alyssa Payne, an environmental health specialist with Clark County Public Health. The Washington State Department of Ecology pays for the testing, and samples are collected and shipped overnight to King County Environmental Lab.

Payne explained that Vancouver Lake has struggled with cyanotoxins in part because of how shallow it is. The lake water also carries many nutrients that help cyanobacteria develop, along with lots of sunlight and warm weather.