Monday, February 17, 2020
Feb. 17, 2020
Stack 571 opens chain’s 5th location on Waterfront Vancouver

Eatery that originated in Tacoma specializes in burgers, whiskeys

Stack 571 features a selection of specialty hamburgers as well as a whiskey bar, with indoor and patio seating along The Waterfront Vancouver, as seen on Tuesday afternoon. Amanda Cowan/The Columbian
Stack 571, the newest addition to the restaurant lineup at The Waterfront Vancouver, made its debut Sunday evening. The upscale burger and whiskey bar is located on the ground floor of The Rediviva at the Waterfront apartment building, 111 Parkway Place, and is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

The Waterfront location is the fifth restaurant in Stack 571’s quickly growing franchise, which emphasizes organic, free-range and locally sourced ingredients, and boasts a selection of more than 100 whiskeys. The original location opened in Tacoma in 2016, and took its name from a 571-foot-tall smelting and refinery smokestack that once stood at the site. The next three locations are in Bothell, Auburn and Olympia.

Stack 571 joins a Waterfront lineup that includes Wildfin American Grill, Twigs Bistro and a Maryhill Winery tasting room. Several additional restaurants have been announced, including two more scheduled to open this summer: Pizzeria sul Lago, which will open in the ground floor of the Murdock office building in a space that is currently unfinished, and Barlow’s Public House, which will move into the second-floor space above Twigs Bistro. A Facebook posting for Barlow’s on Tuesday showed it is in the final stages of construction, with some furniture and fixtures already in place.

Beyond that, a new branch of the El Gaucho steakhouse is slated to open in the future Hotel Indigo building, along with two more wineries: a joint Pepper Bridge Winery and Amavi Cellars tasting room in The Rediviva, and a Naked Winery wine bar in the future Kirkland Tower condo building.

