Study: More elk killed by cougars than by wolves in Idaho

SPOKANE — More elk are being killed by cougars than by wolves in Idaho, a study by the state Department of Fish and Game has found.

The study found that wolves accounted for 32 percent of adult female elk deaths and 28 percent of elk calf deaths, while cougars accounted for 35 percent of adult female elk deaths and 45 percent of elk calf deaths.

The study also found that food availability and the severity of winter was the most important factor for elk calf survival.

“Things are usually more complicated than one thing, but it’s sometimes really hard to show that,” said Jon Horne, lead author of the paper and a senior wildlife research biologist at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game

He told The Spokesman-Review that the findings are also likely applicable for Washington, Montana and Canada.