Menu
Login
Monday, February 17, 2020
Feb. 17, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Trump administration to seek Britain trade deal after Brexit

By
Published:
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefs the media at a press conference following annual bilateral talks with Australian counterparts in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefs the media at a press conference following annual bilateral talks with Australian counterparts in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration will pursue a free-trade agreement with Britain as soon as possible after Britain leaves the European Union.

Pompeo says the administration remains committed to respecting the British decision on Brexit however it “ultimately shakes out.” He made his comments at a news conference with visiting British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on his first visit to Washington in that position.

Raab said new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government are “absolutely resolved” to leave the E.U. on Oct. 31 with or without a deal to soften the effects of Brexit.

Raab said Britain would work with the U.S. to forge a free-trade agreement as soon as possible after that date.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Brexit will not affect travelers until 2021
Life
UK and EU clash over trade with 11 months to make a deal
Business
Britain awakes to Brexit as London, EU gear up for tough talks
Nation & World

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines