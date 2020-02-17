Menu
Monday, February 17, 2020
Feb. 17, 2020
USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon

McLEAN, Va. — A Northern Virginia police chief says it will take hours to clear an office building that houses the headquarters of USA Today following a report of a person with a gun.

So far, though, there’s been no sign of violence.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said at a news conference that his department got a 911 call around noon Wednesday from the building saying an armed “former employee” had been seen there.

Roessler says it’s not clear yet whether that report is true. He says so far there are no reports of gunshots being fired.

Roessler says everyone hopes it “will be a nonevent” but it will take hours to finish searching the building floor by floor.

