Westneat: Dems can use some Sunny Jay

Danny Westneat is a columnist for the Seattle Times. Photo

What did they do to our Sunny Jay?

“Our house is on fire!” shouted the new version, Storming Jay, at a befuddled Joe Biden in last week’s round of Democratic debates for president.

For those of us used to the eternal sunshine of Jay Inslee, who previously never met a sentence he couldn’t shine with some glowing adjectives, it was a reminder of how the crucible of presidential politics can shape-shift even the most known public personas.

“We cannot work this out. The time is up. Our house is on fire,” Inslee went after Biden, who was squinting at the governor like, “Who is this square jaw in the reading glasses?”

Later Inslee went full apocalypse.

“Literally the survival of humanity on this planet and civilization as we know it is in the hands of the next president,” Inslee warned the crowd.

The pundits loved it. Inslee was pugilistic. Inslee was manly. Inslee, warning of a world ablaze was … steaming hot?